Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 7:15 pm

By: News 9

A semi truck went off the road on I-40 eastbound near the I-35 interchange.

Crews are on the scene directing traffic and cleaning up the wreck.

According to OHP, the semi swerved to avoid debris in the road and ended up in the median.

A transport van from the Department of Corrections was also rear ended in the area by another car. The two crashes are not related.

No one was injured in either crash.

This is a developing story.