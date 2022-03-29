Vietnam Veteran Reflects On Time In The War

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 6:12 pm

During his time in the Marines, Boyd Barclay went through the unthinkable, but now he’s taking that tragedy and using it to inspire the younger generation.

As the country recognizes World Vietnam Veterans Day, Captain Boyd Barclay reflects on his time in Vietnam.

“We were laughing and joking until we got to there and then we walked by twelve body bags that they were going to send back home and that sobered us up quite a bit,” said Captain Boyd Barclay.

He was the helicopter co-pilot that day when they came under attack.

“The next burst came through the cockpit hit me in the hand and blew my hand off and in my face, and I reached over to my bicep there and the pressure point.”

The pilot was killed in the attack. Captain Barclay crash landed the helicopter using the bone from his severed hand.

“I just laid there for a minute and said this is a dream and it will be over within a minute, but I could smell fire, we were on fire.”

Captain Barclay attempted to retrieve the body of the deceased pilot but quickly realized he had a broken heel and ankle. The two remaining crew members would have to drag Captain Barclay up a mountain to safety.

His hand was attached only by skin; doctors would have no choice but to remove it.

“I say I’m alive for three reasons, number one God, my marine core training, and those two young marines that dragged me up the side of a mountain on their hands and knees,” said Barclay.

Barclay was awarded the Purple Heart as well as the Silver Star Medal, the third highest decoration for military honor.

“For taking charge of the helicopter and getting it down and saving three of us,” said Barclay.

Captain Barclay is now telling his story in hopes of inspiring a younger generation to overcome adversity.

“Every day is not guaranteed, for him every day wasn’t guaranteed but he fought to see another day,” said Adam Shuck.

“Kind of driven me a little to be the best version of myself and be the best person that I can be for this chapter,” said Brady Schneider.

Barclay’s message to the future leaders:

“You make a living out of what you get, you make a life out of what you give.”



