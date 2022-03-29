Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 6:06 pm

Police Capture 7 People From Semi Truck In McClain County, Still Searching For Others

A search is on-going in McClain County for several people seen climbing out of the back of a semi-trailer Monday night. Local and state law enforcement have a lot of questions about the incident.

"It is kind of an unusual call in that area," said James Goins, the Undersheriff with the McClain County Sheriff's Department. "I don't believe we've had anything happen like that ever."

It happened near I-35 and State Highway 59 just before 9:30 Monday night. Investigators got a call from an owner of a wrecker service shop who saw a truck pull into an old oil field with its lights off.

"The driver got out, walked around to the passenger side of the semi-truck, got in another vehicle and left," said Goins.

After the shop owner opened the back door of the truck, dozens of people jumped out and started running in different directions. Several agencies joined in on the search.

"We left deputies in the area all night long," Goins said.

It's believed 15 to 20 people were inside the semi, and seven are now in custody. Three women were found last night, and four men were found this morning.

Investigators believe these people entered the country illegally and are part of a smuggling operation coming from Mexico.

"It's still important to try and track them down," Goins said. "Number one make sure they're safe, it's being reported they were in that semi-trailer for over 20 hours."

All seven people found are being held in McClain County and interviewed by The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Officials do not believe any citizens are in danger.

If you have any information or see anyone suspicious, you're asked to call the McClain County Sheriff's Office at 405-527-2141.



