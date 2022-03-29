Oklahoma City Police Looking For 16-Year-Old Shooting Victim's Killer

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 5:17 pm

A 16-year-old was found shot to death on Tuesday in a northwest Oklahoma City apartment courtyard, according to Oklahoma City police. No one was arrested but investigators were canvasing the complex for a possible suspect and witnesses.

Investigators believe there were several people around Darian Norris when he was shot but when officers arrived everyone was gone.

“Obviously, we’re looking for answers in that and want to get the person responsible for it off the streets,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Knight said it was just after midnight when gunshots rang out at an apartment complex near Rockwell Avenue and the Northwest Expressway.

“Yeah, it was probably six or seven shots,” said Samuel McCully, who heard gunshots.

McCully said he did not know until later in the day that a high school student had died in the courtyard near his building.

“It’s sad really,” said McCully. “I mean that kind of stuff definitely shouldn’t be happening.”

Investigators identified the victim a short time after Norris was found deceased. They are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

“Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened,” said Knight. “Last night they had nobody to talk to, no witnesses at the scene to interview.”

Residents said they were uncomfortable knowing the teenager's alleged killer could be close by.

“Makes you rethink a lot of stuff,” said McCully. “Where you’re living. Stuff like that.”

McCully witnessed another deadly shooting involving a teen at the same complex last summer.

“I know when I lived here after the first couple of weeks,” said McCully. “There was a shooting, and someone got killed. It was a mother and son.”

McCully is not the only resident now looking to move far from the gun violence.

“Makes me not want to have my grandkids around here,” said Lori Neeland, apartment resident. “Who knows a stray bullet could come through the window or something. Just makes me want to move faster.”

If you have any information about the deadly shooting call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.



