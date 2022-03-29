Norman Residents Fight On Against Turnpike Expansion Plan

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 5:00 pm

Norman residents gathered at the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's monthly meeting Tuesday, voicing their concerns about its $5 billion expansion project.

Routes from the Access Oklahoma plan have been a topic of controversy and resistance, with thousands signing petitions and urging officials to rethink this plan.

During the meeting, residents spoke up from both the audience, as well as during scheduled public comment -- citing both environmental and residential concerns.

Amy Cerato, a Norman resident and civil engineer, spoke on behalf of her fellow residents.

"[The plans] make no engineering, environmental, economic, geological, or human impact sense," Cerato said. "They are poorly planned and communicated and have underestimated cost projections for the type of engineering and construction that will be required."

Cerato also said the proposed routes would impact five times more families than any other turnpike in Oklahoma history.

She ended her statement by passing out a rare rose rock to each board member, stating that the turnpike routes would destroy the area full of rare geological rose rock formations. The rose rock has bene Oklahoma's state rock since 1967.

The OTA board said they appreciate all feedback and that they will continue to work with the public to minimize impact.

Secretary Tim Gatz says OTA has not notified any potentially affected property owners at this time.

He also clarified that while they have hired contractors, they haven't purchased any properties.

'When you see the Turnpike authority hiring consultants, the thing that is unique is that they don't staff right away acquisition experts," Gatz said. "It takes time to assemble those resources and that's the process we're undertaking now."

Gatz added that this process will take several years.

The Turnpike Authority says they are open to conversation and that several meetings will be held in mid-April in Noble, Moore, Newcastle, and Norman.

SB 1610, a bill requiring the OTA to conduct environmental studies before bonds can be issued, passed in the Senate on March 24.

It is currently being heard in the House.

For a full list of upcoming meetings, click here.