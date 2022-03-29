Evacuations Requested Due To Wildfires In NW Oklahoma

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 4:41 pm

By: News 9

(UPDATE 4:35 p.m.)

Evacuations have been requested in parts of northwest Oklahoma because of wildfires in the area.

Roger Mills Emergency Management has asked that residents in the Durham and Dead Warrior Lake neighborhoods in northwestern Roger Mills County evacuate due to wildfires in the area.

Live Video: Val & Amy Castor are tracking this fire from Roger Mills County

Fire crews were called earlier Tuesday afternoon to a pair of grass fires on the northwest side of the Oklahoma City metro area.

One of the wildfires is at 178th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. The other is at 192nd Street and Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is headed to the area.

Western and northwestern Oklahoma are under an extreme fire risk Tuesday afternoon.

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor and Storm Tracker Marty Logan are in Woodward tracking a grass fire on the southwest side of town near Downs Avenue. The extreme fire threat is fueled by high winds and very dry air behind a dry line.

This particular grass fire was under control by 3:15 p.m.

Storms are expected to fire along the dry line early Tuesday evening. Some of those storms could be severe, including a risk for wind, hail and a tornado or two. The risk for tornadoes is very low Tuesday night.