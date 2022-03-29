Lawton Man Who Made Threats To Officials Online Detained In New York


Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 12:45 pm
By: News 9


LAWTON, Oklahoma -

Dudley Page, the man who made public threats to blow up OKC Mayor David Holt, Governor Kevin Stitt and other public figures, is in custody in New York.

Page had a history of commenting threatening things toward government officials, according to records.

Page is currently in a New York jail, authorities say.

At this time, News 9 is working to learn why.

Records show that Page was discharged from the Marine Corps for possession of steroids and an instruction book for making explosives and drugs.

This is a developing story.