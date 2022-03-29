Lawton Man Who Made Threats To Officials Online Detained In New York

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 12:45 pm

By: News 9

Man Who Threatened Public Officials Online Arrested In New York

Dudley Page, the man who made public threats to blow up OKC Mayor David Holt, Governor Kevin Stitt and other public figures, is in custody in New York.

Related Story: Lawton Man Wanted For Making Threats Against Officials On Facebook

Page had a history of commenting threatening things toward government officials, according to records.

Page is currently in a New York jail, authorities say.

At this time, News 9 is working to learn why.

Records show that Page was discharged from the Marine Corps for possession of steroids and an instruction book for making explosives and drugs.

This is a developing story.







