Lawton Man Who Made Threats To Officials Online Detained In New York

Dudley Page, the man who made public threats to blow up OKC Mayor David Holt, Governor Kevin Stitt and other public figures, is in custody in New York.
Page had a history of commenting threatening things toward government officials, according to records.
Page is currently in a New York jail, authorities say.
At this time, News 9 is working to learn why.
Records show that Page was discharged from the Marine Corps for possession of steroids and an instruction book for making explosives and drugs.
