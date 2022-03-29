Parents Rally For Awareness Of Haircut Allegations Involving Del City Student

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 9:14 am

Mid Del Administration says they have concluded their investigation of an incident regarding a student's hair being cut and do not plan to discuss any actions or consequences publicly, but some are rallying for the student.

It all happened at the beginning of March, when allegations arose that a Native American student's hair was cut without permission while at school.

This seven-year-old Kickapoo heritage student, Andreas, says he was doing his schoolwork when two students began cutting the back of his hair.

While the school refuses to comment, the family tells News 9 that the district is claiming it was Andreas cutting his own hair.

His parents were outraged and appalled.

"This is our tradition," said Denise Gonzalez. "He had beautiful long hair, and suddenly, it gets cut, and it hurts."

The school says they wrapped up the investigation after speaking with the student, his father, and witnesses in the classroom.

The school further adds that they will not be sharing anything more because this involves a first-grade classroom.

But now, people are calling for justice, saying the school needs to be held accountable.

They say this rally is to figure out how to plan to preserve the indigenous heritage and figure out the next steps.

They are asking those attending to bring their drums, signs, and voices.

That rally is expected at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.