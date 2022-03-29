Detainee Found Dead At Oklahoma County Detention Center

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 9:29 am

By: News 9

A detainee was found dead in their cell early Monday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, an officer found a detainee unresponsive on their bunk.

Life-saving measures were taken, but were unsuccessful from EMSA, Oklahoma City Fire and jail staff.

The detainee was identified as Dustin Revas, who had been at the detention center since March 23, 2022.

Revas had been having issues with symptoms of digestion and had decided not to call for medical attention, according to Revas’ cell mate.

According to a detention officer, Revas last spoke with the officer around 11 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, the State Medical Examiner’s Office is looking into the cause of death.

This is a developing story.