Oklahoma History Center Honoring Vietnam War-Era Veterans In Pinning Ceremony

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 7:05 am

Tuesday, the Oklahoma History Center is going to honor all Vietnam War–era veterans in a Pinning Ceremony.

They are expecting 300-500 men and women who served around the globe during that time.

March 29 is designated as Vietnam Veterans Day by the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act.

According to the NDAA guidance, only Vietnam War veterans and their families are recognized.

However, the Vietnam War Commemoration organization wants to recognize pins to honor any U.S. veteran who served on active duty or in the reserves in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955-May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

"We hold these veterans in very high regard, and it is the least we can do as an agency of the state to honor these incredible people. Their friends, their neighbors, cousins, anybody that is associated with them again, this is the least we could possibly do." said Oklahoma History Center Spokesman Steve Hawkins.

Tuesday's ceremony will include remarks from Captain Bob Ford, a Huey helicopter pilot during the war, and Michael Do, representing the South Vietnamese community.

The 145th Army Band will play a variety of service songs and a special tribute to the fallen.

It's something special the history center feels is overdue for this group of veterans.

"They were called all kinds of names, baby killer, things like that or they received no recognition no respect. There were no welcome home parades, anything like that, so it might be a little late but it is something that the history center can offer," says Hawkins.

The ceremony kicks off at 10:30 Tuesday morning and anyone is welcome.