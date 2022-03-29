Fire Danger Continues Ahead Of Storm Front

From fire danger to severe storms to a little snow!
Fire danger is high to extreme across central and western Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday night's rain.
Look for a dryline to punch into western Oklahoma.
This will drop humidity in western OK 5-15%.
Winds will gust 45-55 mph out west with highs in the upper 80s.
If a fire were to get started, it would spread out of control very rapidly.
Tuesday evening storms will fire along that dryline and isolated storms will merge into a line and will advance across the state from the west to the east.
These storms will be capable of large hail and damaging winds.
There will be a threat for quick spin-ups as well.
This type of setup can produce tornadoes embedded along the line.
On Wednesday morning, a strong cold front moves in.
This will allow some snow to mix with the rain in the northwest.
