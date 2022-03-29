Firefighters Battle Junkyard Fire In NW OKC

Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 4:33 am

Several metro fire departments responded to a large fire in Northeast Oklahoma City Monday.

Oklahoma City Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said the fire started somewhere north of Northeast 23rd St. around 4 p.m. between Bryant Avenue and Coltrane Road.

“We don’t know exactly how or where it started. It was in the vicinity of a salvage yard that is there that has salvaged cars,” Fulkerson said. “We don’t if it began there or just near there, but about 20 to 30 possibly even more of those cars are damaged.”

Dark smoke from car fires was visible for miles in Oklahoma City during the evening rush hour.

Firefighters stationed along NE 30th St. after high winds carried the fire north. Authorities evacuated thirty homes in the area.

Fulkerson said only one home was ultimately damaged, and no injuries were reported.