Links Mentioned On March 29
Tuesday, March 29th 2022, 3:58 am
By:
News 9
Links Mentioned On March 29
Roby Scores 30 As Thunder Down Blazers 134-131 In OT
Associated Press
Isaiah Roby scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in overtime to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 134-131 on Monday night.
News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (March 29)
News 9
Student Of The Week: Alyssa Rogers
News 9
This week's Student of the Week is Alyssa Rogers, a senior at Purcell High School. The person who nominated her says Alyssa is a member of both the FFA and National Honor Society.
Vietnam Veteran Reflects On Time In The War
Mike Glover
During his time in the Marines, Boyd Barclay went through the unthinkable, but now he’s taking that tragedy and using it to inspire the younger generation.
Police Capture 7 People From Semi Truck In McClain County, Still Searching For Others
Hunter McKee
A search is on-going in McClain County for several people seen climbing out of the back of a semi-trailer Monday night. Local and state law enforcement have a lot of questions about the incident.
CDC Reports Oklahoma Ranks Top In The Nation For Flu Activity
Amy Slanchik
The CDC is reporting Oklahoma currently has more cases of the flu than any other state. OU Health said Oklahoma tends to have lower vaccination rates. However, this year, doctors said the flu vaccine simply is not very effective.
Tulsa Farmers Market Prepares To Open For 25th Season
Sawyer Buccy
The Tulsa Farmers Market is back this weekend with more than a dozen new vendors! If you're in town on a Saturday morning, the Tulsa Farmers Market is the place to be---no work, gorgeous weather, and nothing but local, local, local!
Tulsa Drillers Make Improvements To ONEOK Field, Prepare For New Rules For 2022 Season
Jonathan Cooper
After a long winter away, it's almost time to "play ball" in Tulsa.
'Demand Project' In Tulsa Works To Help Human Trafficking Survivors
News On 6
Back in 2019, the United States reported nearly 11,500 human trafficking cases with the most common type being sex trafficking. Many of these predators target children and a local organization is working to make sure survivors have a path forward.
Hanson Talks About New Album & Upcoming World Tour
News On 6
This summer Tulsa-based pop-rock band Hanson is kicking off a world tour for the 1st time in 3 years. It comes as they announce their new album "Red Green Blue" celebrating 30 years. Taylor, Isaac, and Zac joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the album and upcoming tour.
Union High School Hosts 'Black Men In White Coats' Summit
Mallory Thomas
Union High School hosted a Black Men in White Coats Summit on Tuesday. Students met with doctors from OSU Medical Center to learn about the medical field. The room was full of students with big dreams.
View More Stories