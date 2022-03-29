OHP, McClain County Sheriff's Office Searching For Multiple People Who Fled Semi After Being Pulled Over

Monday, March 28th 2022, 10:19 pm

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with McClain County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a traffic stop turned into a manhunt in McClain County.

According to OHP, a semi truck was stopped at I-35 and State Highway 59 near Wayne. When deputies made contact with the truck, about 50 people fled from the truck to a wooded area.

Police believe the people are illegal immigrants. They also believe some of the people could be armed.

OHP has set up an active scene and is working with local authorities.

This is a developing story.