Oklahoma City's 'Chain Reaction' Supplying Bicycles To Those In Need

Monday, March 28th 2022, 6:25 pm

For many people, a bike is a fun toy that you had as a kid. But at Chain Reaction in Oklahoma City, bikes are being used to change people’s lives.

“I went from being stuck at home to being able to actually get to places,” said veteran Walt Weigand.

Chain Reaction was started in 2013 by Oklahoma City’s Disciples First Christian Church. They take donated bicycles, no matter the condition, repair and donate them to those in need.

“We get bicycles donated to us, and those bicycles we turn around and give out to the homeless and the working poor so that they can get to a job,” said Rev John Malget, Senior Minister with Disciples First Christian Church.

Rev. Malget understood that without transportation it would be nearly impossible to keep a job.

“The bus system here and the mass transit system for the poor and the homeless, I mean it’s just not great,” said Rev. Malget.

A situation veteran Walt Weigand knows firsthand

“Because with a bike and getting on a bus, you can put it on the front of a bus, and you can get to just about anywhere,” said Weigand.

Weigand now has a car but says without the bike that never would have been possible.

“I was able to get around and do the things I needed to, and that way I was able to save up and get a vehicle,” said Weigand.

He is now giving back to the ministry that he says changed his life.

“If you get on your feet bring the bike back to us. And the bike that have come back the stories have all been so powerful,” said Malget.

Lieutenant Jeremy Tolman trooper with Oklahoma Highway Patrol donated 50 bikes to Chain Reaction.

“I think that if we all kind of work together a little bit we can make this world a better place, and this is my part today,” said Tolman.

Lieutenant Tolman wanted to do something good with the bikes from his former business but didn’t realize the significance of what he was doing.

“I never thought of the magnitude of the need for something like this,” said Tolman.

For anyone needing a bike or that would like to donate a bicycle, or even bicycle parts, you may call the church at (405) 525-6551 or go to their website.



