Oklahoma Family With 10 Children Lose Home To Fire

Monday, March 28th 2022, 6:25 pm

A family is left picking up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire. Unfortunately, they tell News 9 this is not the first time it's happened.

"It's very hard, I don't even know how to put it into words," said Stacy Soukup.

Lane and Stacy Soukup were home last Monday with seven of their kids when the unimaginable happened. A fire had started towards the back of their home and was growing rapidly.

"I ran out of our bedroom to our backdoor which I could see the pool area and the deck, it was all lit up like daylight," said Lane. "I knew the fire was pretty significant."

Everyone got out of the house safely, but the fire continued to spread.

"In the middle of the night like that when you're startled awake and it takes a while to really even comprehend what's going on," said Stacy.

Firefighters got on scene and battled the flames for most of the morning, as the Soukup's sat and watched.

"Dozens of trucks for hours and hours, I believe they were doing all they could, but there was just nothing to be done," Stacy said.

The home was destroyed as the Soukup's say it's the second time they've been left out on the streets.

In 2011, a tornado destroyed their last home when they lived west of Piedmont.

"We're just trying to move forward one step at a time and have faith and I think our kids see that," Lane said.

They have a total of 10 children and after all the loss, are just thankful they still have each other.

"That's all stuff, and what's important we have," Stacy said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you'd like to donate, we'll have a link to the GoFundMe here.



