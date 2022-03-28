News 9 4 P.M. Newscast (March 28)

$40 Million Worth Of Renovations Planned For Boone Pickens Stadium

There's more money going into the OSU program, with $40 million worth of renovations coming to Boone Pickens stadium -- first reported by the Tulsa World. It will reduce capacity to just over 55,000 but the plan is for more aisles in the upper levels. The stadium turf and the practice field turf will also be replaced.