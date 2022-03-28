Oklahoma City Police Investigating Deadly I-35 Shooting

Monday, March 28th 2022, 5:19 pm

Oklahoma City police on Monday released the names of the two victims from a deadly shooting on I-35 over the weekend. Police said the driver 24-year-old Shreya Govindji survived the shooting, but her passenger died. He was identified as 30-year-old Deontae Thomas.

Police said it was too early in the investigation to know the shooter's motive. They do not have any indications at this time that it was road rage.

Just before 4 a.m. on Sunday a passerby on I-35 near southeast 29th St. called Oklahoma City police.

“There was an Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy that was northbound on the interstate,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “He saw a vehicle that was stopped in the lane of traffic.”

The deputy found two people inside a bullet riddled SUV. Police said Govindji was shot multiple times, and so was Thomas.

‘The second person was sadly pronounced deceased there at the scene,” said Quirk.

Govindji was taken to the hospital and police said she is expected to survive her injuries. There were several witnesses at a nearby hotel and restaurant who heard the gunshots.

“Basically, I was walking and heard a bunch of gunfire,” said Robert Jenner, witness. “It was pretty loud gunfire.”

Jenner said he could tell it involved cars driving on I-35, even though he could not see the cars he said he heard seven to eight rounds.

“I didn’t hear anything like a wreck or anything like that,” said Jenner. “All I heard was a bunch of loud gunfire and it was over after that.”

Police had to shut down the highway for several hours to investigate. They said the surviving victim could not give investigators details about the shooter or the suspect's car.

“At this time nobody has been arrested and again they’re working through the investigation right now,” said Quirk.

If you witnessed the shooting or know anything that could help investigators call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.



