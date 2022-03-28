Sassy Mama: Coconut Chicken Curry

Monday, March 28th 2022, 4:58 pm

By: News 9

Coconut Chicken Curry

1 tablespoon ghee or vegetable oil 1 medium onion - diced 3 tablespoons curry powder - divided 1 tablespoon ginger, minced 4 cloves garlic, minced 1 cup tomatoes, puréed 1 tablespoon lime juice 1/4 cup water 2 pounds chicken thighs, boneless & skinless 1 teaspoon salt - plus more to taste 1/2 teaspoon pepper - plus more to taste 1 (14 ounce) can coconut cream

Turn on your instant pot to sauté. Add a teaspoon of ghee to the bottom of the pan and sauté the chicken till browned. Remove the chicken from the pan and set aside. Add 2 tablespoons of ghee and sauté the onions, ginger, garlic, and curry until the onions are translucent. Stir in the crushed tomatoes and water. Return the chicken back to the pot. Place the lid on the instant pot and cook at high pressure for four minutes. Do a quick release on the pressure once the time is up. Carefully remove the lid and stir in the coconut milk and lime juice. Continue cooking on simmer for three minutes until the sauce thickens. Add salt and pepper as needed. Serve over basmati rice with a sprinkle of fresh cilantro.



