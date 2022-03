Monday, March 28th 2022, 4:22 pm

By: News 9

Crews Battling Large Fire At Junkyard In NE Oklahoma City

Crews are battling a large fire near NE 23rd and Coltrane Road.

The fire is in a junkyard and has spread to trees in the area.

The fire is threatening some homes in the area.

Oklahoma City Fire, Oklahoma County Fire, Forrest Park Fire and Spencer Fire are responding to this fire.

This is a developing story.