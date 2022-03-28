News 9 Noon Newscast (March 28)

Tulsa Airbnb Owners Set To Cash In During PGA Championship

The PGA Championship and 2022 IRONMAN are nearly seven weeks away, bringing thousands of people and their pocketbooks to Tulsa. Tulsa hotels are already booked, and many Airbnb's are going for double or even triple the normal rate. In fact, Airbnb and VRBO hosts could make more in seven days during the week of the PGA than some folks take home in a year.