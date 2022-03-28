Doctor Speaks On Future Of Animal-To-Human Transplants

Monday, March 28th 2022, 9:19 am

More than 100,000 people are waiting for a transplant of any organ, and most people will pass away waiting for this procedure.

Moving towards animal-to-human transplants is the new goal to be the next alternative route.

David Bennett was 57, allowing his body to be tested with a mortified pig's heart, as doctors for decades have sought to one day make this a life-saving transplant.

"Though he did not live for too long, 61 days, it is more than anyone has ever lived with a pig heart," said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, an expert in interspecies transplants and involved in Bennett's care.

For Dr. Mohiuddin, he says this is just the beginning of learning what needs to be done to make this procedure possible.

"We did a lot of experiments in nonhumans like a pig heart in baboons over a long period. We had confidence that we could do this in a human," said Dr. Mohiuddin.

While Bennett only lived for two months, this was his last chance.

He was ineligible for a human heart transplant, bedridden, and on life support.

But the seven-hour surgery gave him a few more weeks.

Medical professionals say they will use this information to change the future of medicine, saying this was a large step forward with these procedures as Bennett passed the one-month mark, a critical milestone for transplant patients.

"With this matter, we will have a very healthy organ available needing it," said Dr. Mohiuddin.

While this procedure is not ready to be used in hospitals around the country, human transplants are still vital, and they say it is important for people to register as organ donors.