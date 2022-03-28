Gov. Stitt Kicks Off Memorial Marathon Relay Challenge

Monday, March 28th 2022, 8:50 am

Gov. Kevin Stitt kicked off his Memorial Marathon relay challenge with a quick training run.

Each year the Governor invites a specific group to do the training loop with him.

For 2022, it's runners who have completed the marathon each year since it started more than 20 years ago.

This year, Gov. Stitt's team plans to highlight Oklahoma Law Enforcement, in honor of those who sacrificed during the Murrah Building Bombing in 1995.

The Governor’s team members will include representatives from Oklahoma City Police, the Oklahoma Country Sheriff's Office, OHP and the Bureau of Narcotics.

"We all know people; we have all heard stories of the people effected. It still effects the community today. That's why the marathon is just a world class event," said Gov Stitt.

This will be the fourth year that Gov. Stitt will host the relay challenge.

The marathon relay will consist of five team members running lengths between a 5k and 12k.

All teams who register for the Memorial Marathon relay will be automatically entered to compete against the Governor's team and those who beat him will get a special t-shirt.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon will be on April 24th.