OCPD Searching For Suspects Connected To Deadly Highway Shooting

Sunday, March 27th 2022, 11:04 pm

Oklahoma City Police are on the lookout for a shooter after two people were found shot inside a car early Sunday morning.

Investigators tell News 9 they got a call that Troopers had found a vehicle on the side of the road near I-35 and SE 29th just before 4 a.m. When they looked inside, they found that two people had been shot.

"When we arrived, we had found that there was a male subject inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene," said LT. Jeff Cooper, with Oklahoma City Police. "A female subject had been shot and she was transported to a local hospital."

The female victim's condition is unknown. Investigators are still working to piece together exactly who shot at them and how the incident started. They had parts of the interstate shut off for several hours.

"We've got all of the northbound lanes of south I-35 closed down at 29th street," said Cooper.

According to the Department of Transportation, they didn't open back up until around 8:30 Sunday morning. Police say no arrests have been made yet and it's uncertain how many people were involved.

Investigators also say they do not have a suspect description. It also appears no other drivers were injured during the shooting.

"If they have any information at all, if anyone was in this area around 3:30, 3:45 (Sunday) morning, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department," said Cooper.

Investigators have not identified the victims at this time.