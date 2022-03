Sunday, March 27th 2022, 10:33 pm

By: News 9

The Department of Corrections says Frank Logan has escaped the State Reformatory.

He is 56-years-old, 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Logan has swastika tattoos on his right upper arm and upper back along with a tattooed torso.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections investigators along with state and local law enforcement are searching for him.

If you see him call 911.