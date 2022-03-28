Smoke Alarm Sounds At Canadian County Jail, Authorities Investigating

Sunday, March 27th 2022, 10:53 pm

By: News 9

A smoke alarm forced staff at the Canadian County jail in El Reno to call the fire department on Sunday.

According to Major Kristie Carter, Jail Administrator, the El Reno Fire Department responded to the jail and contained the source of the smoke before anyone was seriously injured.

Major Carter said one detention deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was not hurt.

Authorities did not say if flames were present inside the jail, just smoke.

No other details have been released. Major Carter said the incident is under investigation.





This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.