Sunday, March 27th 2022, 4:44 pm

By: News 9

Teen Caught In Tornado Gifted New Truck, $15K

A Texas Teen went viral after a tornado picked up his truck and flipped it while he was behind the wheel.

On Saturday, he received a check for $15,000 and a new truck.

