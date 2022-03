Sunday, March 27th 2022, 4:06 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

How Some States Are Combatting Higher Gas Prices Around The Country

Across the country, state and local leaders are taking action to limit the impact of rising fuel costs.

Currently, three states have suspended their gasoline tax.

California is considering a plan to give drivers a $400 per car gas rebate.

Oklahoma has not adopted any similar measures. Right now, the average gas price in the state is $3.81.