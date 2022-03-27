Warm Start To Week Will Likely Give Way To Storm System

Sunday, March 27th 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News 9

Say “goodbye” to 30-degree mornings. They are gone, at least for a few days.

We woke up to low temperatures in the 50s in Oklahoma City. A much-needed warmup is taking us into the mid-70s with tons of sunshine and easterly winds.

It’ll be even warmer Monday with highs reaching into the low 80s. We’re also expecting an increased fire threat for western (extreme threat) and central Oklahoma (high threat), according to News 9 Meteorologist Andrew Adams.

Higher moisture at the surface could make it possible for storms to roll through Tuesday night. Winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour with ping pong-sized hail a possibility.