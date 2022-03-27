OCPD Issues Silver Alert For Missing Man

Sunday, March 27th 2022, 11:11 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man Sunday morning.

Authorities said 77-year-old George Kofa was last seen around 3 a.m. on Northeast 11th Street, just west of North Martin Luther King Avenue.

He is 5-foot-10 with brown eyes and black hair.

Kofa was last seen wearing blue jeans and a multi-colored striped shirt. Police said he may have also been wearing a hat.

Last August, Oklahoma City police issued a Silver Alert for Kofa when he walked away in an unknown direction near the intersection of Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue.

At the time, authorities said Kofa was under proven medical or physical disability.

Related: Silver Alert Canceled For 76-year-old OKC Man

He was found safe one day later.