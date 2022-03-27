OKC Animal Welfare: 3 Pets Dead After SE OKC House Fire

Sunday, March 27th 2022, 9:52 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.

The fire was located on Southeast 51st Street, just west of South Sunnylane Road.

The blaze caused heavy damage to the home. Fire officials said it could have been prevented if the home had working smoke alarms.

Firefighters were able to rescue at least 10 dogs from the home. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare later arrived on scene to check on the condition of the dogs.

Welfare officials said three of them died while others are receiving emergency treatment.

The dogs' owner will be able to retrieve the dogs when all is settled.

Authorities said the cause of the fire was likely electrical.