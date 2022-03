Sunday, March 27th 2022, 9:18 am

By: News 9

Suspect Arrested After Leading OCPD On Chase, Struck Multiple Vehichles

Oklahoma City police said a pursuit ended in a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The driver crashed out around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect struck a curb, hit two vehicles and then fled the scene on foot.

Police were able to track down the suspect and arrest them.

No one was injured.