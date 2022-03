Saturday, March 26th 2022, 10:42 pm

By: News 9

Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey is all done with his first season in the NBA.

Mark Daigneault announced on Saturday before the Denver game that the rookie will miss the rest of the year because of a sore right hip.

Giddey last played February 24th and in 54 games, he averaged 12-7-6 while putting up 4 triple-doubles.