Saturday, March 26th 2022, 10:41 pm

By: News 9

OSU President Kayse Shrum showed some cowboy kindness to a soon-to-be grad.

Dr. Shrum posted on her Facebook that this student couldn't find orange heels for her senior pictures.

So, she offered her own. Dr. Shrum says being a cowboy isn't about the clothes, it's about your character.