×
Breaking News: OCPD: 1 Person Killed, Another Injured In SE OKC Shooting
×
A 3.42 Magnitude Earthquake was reported near 6 km ENE of Edmond, Oklahoma at 10:01 AM
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
50°
Feels like 43°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, March 27th 2022, 10:42 am
More Like This
View More Stories
More Like This
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Car Crashes Into Building, Catches Fire In Sperry
News On 6
A building in Sperry caught on fire and collapsed after a car crashed into it overnight.
Car Crashes Into Building, Catches Fire In Sperry
News On 6
A building in Sperry caught on fire and collapsed after a car crashed into it overnight.
Jokic Scores 35 In Nuggets’ 113-107 Win Over Oklahoma City
News 9
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night.
Jokic Scores 35 In Nuggets’ 113-107 Win Over Oklahoma City
News 9
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night.
Police Investigating Homicide At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a woman in her 60s was found dead in her apartment near 71st and Peoria.
Police Investigating Homicide At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a woman in her 60s was found dead in her apartment near 71st and Peoria.
Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Out For Season
News 9
Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey is all done with his first season in the NBA.
Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Out For Season
News 9
Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey is all done with his first season in the NBA.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Car Crashes Into Building, Catches Fire In Sperry
News On 6
A building in Sperry caught on fire and collapsed after a car crashed into it overnight.
Jokic Scores 35 In Nuggets’ 113-107 Win Over Oklahoma City
News 9
Nikola Jokic scored 35 points and missed a triple-double by two assists as the Denver Nuggets outlasted the scrappy Oklahoma City Thunder 113-107 on Saturday night.
Police Investigating Homicide At Tulsa Apartment Complex
News On 6
The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a woman in her 60s was found dead in her apartment near 71st and Peoria.
Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Out For Season
News 9
Thunder rookie guard Josh Giddey is all done with his first season in the NBA.
OSU President Surprises Student During Senior Photos
News 9
OSU President Kayse Shrum showed some cowboy kindness to a soon-to-be grad. Dr. Shrum posted on her Facebook that this student couldn't find orange heels for her senior pictures.
Raptors Game Against Pacers Delayed Due To Fire, Resumes Without Fans
CBS Sports
Well, you don't see this every night. On Saturday, the Raptors game against the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was delayed for a significant amount of time due to a speaker catching on fire. All of the fans in attendance were asked to evacuate the arena as a result. The evacuation was precautionary, as there was no immediate risk to fans in the arena, per Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn.
View More Stories