Raptors Game Against Pacers Delayed Due To Fire, Resumes Without Fans

Well, you don't see this every night. On Saturday, the Raptors game against the Indiana Pacers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was delayed for a significant amount of time due to a speaker catching on fire. All of the fans in attendance were asked to evacuate the arena as a result. The evacuation was precautionary, as there was no immediate risk to fans in the arena, per Raptors public address announcer Herbie Kuhn.