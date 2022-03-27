Oklahomans Climb 910 Stairs To Help End Lung Disease

Saturday, March 26th 2022, 10:33 pm

By: News 9

Hundreds of Oklahomans took a step toward ending lung disease during the American Lung Association's Fight for Air stair climb on Saturday.

"Lung cancer is the number one cause of death in all cancer patients," said American Lung Association Executive Director Terri Bailey, "It affects so many people and it really doesn't have an age limit."

More than 900 participants climbed 910 steps at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

These are just a few of the teams that helped raise more than $136,000 for the cause.

You can still donate by clicking HERE.