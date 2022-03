Saturday, March 26th 2022, 3:34 pm

By: News 9

Last Chance To See 'Magic And Light' Exhibit At OKC Museum Of Art Is This Weekend

It's out with the old and in with the new for the iconic Chihuly glass exhibit in the OKC metro.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art curator Catherine Shotick had more on this weekend's exhibit as well as the exhibit to come.