OCPD: Missing Man Found After Asking For Public's Help

Saturday, March 26th 2022, 4:04 pm

By: News 9

Update 3/26/22 4 pm: The OCPD said the missing man has been found. No other information was released.

Oklahoma City police is on the lookout for a missing 79-year-old man.

Jackie Wayne Melton was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday at a park near Northwest 10th Street and North Quapah Avenue.

Melton was wearing a navy blue hoodie and navy blue sweatpants while walking a black and white Shih Tzu.

Police said the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Melton has dementia, but he has not been officially diagnosed with the disease.

This is a developing story.