Links Mentioned On March 26-27, 2022

Saturday, March 26th 2022, 7:16 am

By: News 9

Links mentioned for News 9's newscasts on March 26-27, 2022.

Saturday, March 26

'Fight For Air' Climb Event Taking Place In Bricktown

Hundreds of Oklahomans will climb more than 900 stairs at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to help end lung disease.

The annual Fight for Air Climb brings the young and old together to support those have lost their lives to the disease in addition to funding research for a cure.

The climb is taking place through 11 a.m. Saturday, and you can still register on site.

You can also support the cause by donating at ClimbOklahomaCity.org.