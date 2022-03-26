Oklahoma County Prosecutors To File Criminal Charges Against 2 Private High School Students

Friday, March 25th 2022, 10:52 pm

Two Mount Saint Mary Catholic High School students are facing sexual battery charges.

The charges followed a police investigation stemming from a January police report filed by a female MSM student.

“I have approved sexual battery charges on two juveniles,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater told News 9 Friday.

The identities and any court records of the victim or suspects are not public records because they are all minors.

According to the police report, the female victim claimed to have been sexually harassed and groped “numerous” times over the course of multiple years.

The two suspects, both male, were part of a group that had been “regularly harassing her” by grabbing different parts of her body.

“We are very pleased that the DA’s office is pursuing charges and that the young lady’s voice is being heard after she has been silenced for so long,” Bussett said. “We are hopeful that this will give other victims the courage and confidence to reach out to the authorities.”

Last year, an internal investigation at the school found MSM administrators “failed to take action in response to reported allegations of sexual harassment and assault by students against other students,” according to the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, a sponsor of the school.

Longtime principal Talita DiNegri resigned in December following the investigation. Vice Principal Whitney Faires and Counselor Mallory Tecmire stepped down earlier this month.

Interim Principal Dr. Diane Floyd said the school learned of the charges yesterday.

“While we do not know the details of the charges, we will cooperate with law enforcement and support their efforts,” Floyd said in a statement. “Working with law enforcement underscores our commitment to ensuring our students have a safe learning environment.”



