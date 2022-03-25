Loveworks Leadership Making Norman Middle School Students Business Owners

Friday, March 25th 2022, 6:32 pm

Loveworks is an entrepreneurship program helping kids become business owners today.

“We started selling in the Norman farmer’s market and now we’re in ten plus stores in the metro,” said Lorveworks student Ella Teuscher.

Loveworks is an after-school leadership program helping middle school students achieve their dreams of becoming business owners.

“What it’s like to come up with a product, make it, market it, sell it,” said Brent Wheelbarger, Loveworks’ Youth Business Development Director.

The program teaches kids all the aspects of business ownership.

“They’ve got to persevere, they’ve got to come up with ideas and brainstorm, work together as a team, learn money, learn how to budget, what’s the gross and the net?” said Wheelbarger.

This is for students between the fourth and eighth grade, developing their own business based upon their passions.

“It all started in Lima, Peru, where my grandma, who I call mamma, would make smoothies for me every time I was there,” said Sam Sease Suyo, creator of Heavenly Nectar Smoothies.

“It’s an augmented reality video game and it consist of four bands. So, what you do is you take our app, and you scan any of our four wrist bands and the game will pop up,” said Arya Ramineedi, one of the creators of Wrist World.

Kids not only create the business, but they are also taught how to market it.

“Improving my skills with communication and eye contact and learning all the ins and outs of owning a business,” said Ella Teuscher, one of the makers of Kitchen Salsa.

“I would say great eye contact and learning how to start a business and doing a pitch,” said Nya Hirsch, who started Pooper Picker Uppers, and also makes dog treats.

The group is having their big expo this Saturday.

“There will be about twenty-two, I believe kid businesses, that we’ve already started that will be there selling their products and marketing their products in the exhibition area at the Well,” said Wheelbarger.

It is from 9:30 to noon at the Well in Norman.

“They should bring money, because I’m telling you some of this stuff is really good and they want to make sure they get it,” said Wheelbarger.

For more information about the expo visit their Facebook page.

For information about the program visit their website.



