Abortion, Transgender Sports, School Choice: State Capitol Deadline Week In Review

Friday, March 25th 2022, 5:59 pm

There were a handful of contentious votes at the state Capitol this week. It was deadline week for most Senate bills to clear the Senate floor and House bills to clear the House before the chambers swap, signaling the midway point of the 2022 legislative session.

In perhaps the most surprising vote this week, senators rejected their republican leader's school choice voucher bill.

A bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in women's sports is now headed to the Governor’s desk. That would include athletes at all state schools or universities in both team and individual sports.

Debate boiled over as the House passed a bill that could become the most restrictive abortion law in the country. It's modeled after a Texas Law that has been allowed to take effect, but it goes one step further allowing civil lawsuits to be filed against those who perform abortion after conception.

Norman residents rallied at the state Capitol pushing back against plans to build a turnpike they said would destroy their neighborhood.



