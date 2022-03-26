Friday, March 25th 2022, 11:30 pm

By: News 9

Standoff In Edmond Ends Following Shooting Involving Bounty Hunters

Edmond police responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Bank Side Circle in Edmond on Friday afternoon.

At the scene, independent bounty hunters were working on behalf of local bondsmen to apprehend 43-year-old Garret Blaine Wood of Edmond.

Wood was facing multiple county of sexual abuse of a child and did not show for his scheduled court date Friday morning.

The bounty hunters had entered the home when they heard a gunshot and fled, calling EPD.

When Edmond police got on scene they were unable to make contact with Wood or verify if he was inside the home.

Edmond SWAT, bomb and negotiators responded at that point.

Police used a remote control bomb robot with a camera to access the home.

Using the robot, they found Wood dead inside the home from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation.