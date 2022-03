Friday, March 25th 2022, 4:31 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a motorcyclist died in an accident Friday afternoon.

The accident happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North Davis Avenue.

The motorcycle appeared to collide with a gray minivan near the intersection.

Authorities said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The minivan driver's condition is not yet known.

Traffic at Northwest 10th Street and North Council Road is closed at this time.

This is a developing story.