Tishomingo High School Holding Vigil For Crash Victims

Friday, March 25th 2022, 10:47 am

Tishomingo High School is holding a candlelight vigil Friday for six students killed in a crash on Tuesday.

The OHP Traffic Homicide Unit closely inspected both the crash scene and the two vehicles involved.

Now, they say an event data recorder recovered from the teens' car is consistent with witness testimony.

Witnesses say the girls 2015 Chevy Spark was behind another car at a stop sign, but they did not stop and attempted a left turn, crossing US-377.

That’s when a large truck carrying gravel slammed into the front driver's side of the teen's car.

OHP says the collision pushed the Chevy off the roadway and the semi-truck immediately stopped in a nearby parking lot.

Friday's vigil for the victims will be at 7 p.m. at the Tishomingo High School football field.

500 candles will be provided there by First Baptist Church of Tishomingo.

“Tishomingo is a small community, everyone knows each other. We just work hard to support each other as best we can,” said Luke Holmes, the Pastor at First Baptist Church.

A preliminary case review on the crash will now be sent to the U.S. Attorneys district office to be looked over.

The National Transportation Safety Board also sent a team to Oklahoma to investigate.