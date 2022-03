Friday, March 25th 2022, 10:23 am

If you want to learn about how to snag some spoonbill, News 9's Lacie Lowry and Meteorologist Lacey Swope have you covered in this edition of The Outdoor Life.

The Oklahoma Department Department of Wildlife Conservation has more fishing information you can find here.

