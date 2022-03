Friday, March 25th 2022, 6:21 am

Sunny skies and warmer weather Friday.

A weak, cold front is pushing in and will make it feel cool this afternoon in northern Oklahoma.

We could see some 80s for highs down south.

Lows will be warmer Friday night as well.

The weekend looks pretty!

Highs in the 70s and 80s with a south breeze.

Sunday will be the warmest day with highs in the 70s and 80s.