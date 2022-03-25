Multiple People Hospitalized Following House Fire

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 10:34 pm

Several people are in the hospital after a house fire on Thursday near Robinson Ave and Grand Blvd.

Donnie Tice lives in the home and said he was gone for less than an hour. When he returned, he found a street flooded with emergency crews and EMSA rushing several of his family members to the hospital.

“My fiancé got transported to Integris along with my son and then her mom, grandmother got transported to Baptist,” Tice said.

Tice told News 9 that eight people live in the home. Five adults and three children.

“This is nothing to me because this can be replaced. It's them that I’m worried about. I wasn't there to help because I was gone. I was only gone 45 minutes,” Tice said.

Tice said his brother-in-law was home at the time. He woke up to the smoke alarm going off and found flames coming from the kitchen.

“Albert went in and got the animals out,” Tice said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said when they arrived there were four people in the home. Firefighters rescued several of the people from the home. The three children were at school at the time of the fire.

Now, the fire department is working with the family to find them a place to stay.

Officials have not confirmed how the fire started. OKCFD has rescued seven people from burning homes this year.



