Thursday, March 24th 2022, 6:13 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

Protecting Your Car From Hail This Spring

Spring arrived with a major bang with multiple hailstorms so far this year, so how can you protect your car from hail damage?

Mike Rhoads with the Oklahoma Insurance Department gives some great tips.

Rhoads said there are varying levels of protection from hail.

The best option is to put your car in a garage or car port, if you have one. If your place of work has a parking garage, that's also another good option.

If that's not available to you, he said you can buy an inflatable hail protection device to cover your car.

Putting blankets, cardboard boxes, mulch bags, or mattresses on top of your vehicle can be your last line of defense.

When you can't control the risks, he said transferring them to insurance is always a good idea.

"[Hail] will really do some damage to a car that's left out, so what we advise is that you pick up that comprehensive car insurance on your auto policy," Rhoads said.

Comprehensive coverage will cover all hail damage after your deductible.

Rhoads said hail damage doesn't just look bad. It can be serious.

The hail can shatter and knock out windows and sunroofs.

Rhoads said getting comprehensive coverage can be especially important if you don't have a garage but it's probably a good idea for everyone.