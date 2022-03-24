‘Capitol Co-Op’ Is The Wheeler District’s First Bike Shop

Thursday, March 24th 2022, 6:06 pm

The Wheeler District boasts its easy access to walking and biking trails. Now, it has its own bike shop.

Capitol Co-Op will provide support for cyclists of all ages and experience levels.

The store focuses on service repairs, bike accessories, and nutrition.

Over the past seven years, Chad Hodges has been an integral part of the Oklahoma cycling community. He's been involved in day-long circuit races, raced in teams, and now, he is the owner of his own bike shop.

"To be able to be right here right off the river trail and be able to take care of the criterium and the district races," Hodges said. "It's a pretty special opportunity.”

The Wheeler Crit is Oklahoma's City's premier cycling festival.

Ashley Terry, Vice President of Development in the Wheeler District, said the shop will further the district's mission of finding alternative ways to get around other than driving a car.

"The idea and mission of the Wheeler District is that you can live work and play all in one place, so you can come home on Friday and put your car in a garage and not have to get in it throughout the weekend,” Terry said. “Or maybe even longer than that."

While Capitol Co-Op is excited to serve its immediate community, Hodges hopes it can also attract people all over the metro as well as new cyclists.

"If we can help anybody to get on the bike or they have an interest, we would love to be part of that journey," Hodges said. "Anything from beginner to expert cyclists, we would be happy to serve."

Hodges said they will be opening a bigger location sometime in May.